Toy gun at Coweta high school prompts massive police response

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A toy gun at a high school in Coweta County sparked a large police response Monday afternoon.

The incident began with reports of a person with a gun on the campus of the Central Educational Center around 12:30 p.m.

Police later said they were able to secure the school and determined that reports stemmed from a student’s keychain that appeared to have a small revolver on it.

“Students noticed and reported the keychain as an actual firearm. All persons involved in the incident have been located and the investigation will be completed.” police said. “Further updates will be provided at a later time. There is no threat to the school, staff or students.”

The school has since returned to normal operations.

