Officers respond to burglary, find man dead near downtown Atlanta

Shooting near Capitol View neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

The shooting happened at 172 Logan Street Southeast, which is near the Capitol Gateway area.

Police said they responded to reports of a burglary around 3:30 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man dead at the scene.

Police found a woman on the scene who may be the shooter.

Investigators are working to determine how the shooting unfolded.

It’s unclear if the woman will face any charges.

