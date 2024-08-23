Officers look for 6 suspects after possible drive-by retaliation in McDonough

MCDONOUGH, Ga, — McDonough police are looking for six suspects in connection to a targeted shooting earlier this week.

On Monday just after 5 a.m., multiple shots were fired at a home on King Boulevard.

The six suspects were seen on surveillance video near Phillips Drive and Johnson Street before the shooting.

Officers said the incident may be connected to a drive-by that occurred on Cherry Street on Sunday.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone in the area with any surveillance footage of any suspicious activity during these time frames, or if you have information related to these incidents, is asked to contact Detective L. Smallwood at 678-782-6309 or by clicking here or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.