Officers left woman stranded on side of GA highway due to confusion over jurisdiction after crash

ATLANTA — A woman says changes needs to be made after officers left her stranded on the side of a metro Atlanta interstate for six hours after a crash on Thursday evening.

Latonya Rojas was involved in a crash on I-285 westbound lanes near Washington Road around 9:30 p.m., according to WSBTV.

She said none of the responding officers could figure out which jurisdiction was responsible for writing a police report.

Video from Rojas’ dashcam showed every second of this situation. It shows her traveling in west when an 18-wheeler cut her off in the fast lane. Her car hit the truck. The truck then kept going. She screamed at the driver to pull over.

Rojas said she followed the driver until they pulled over on the side of the interstate at 285 and interstate 85. She then called 911.

Rojas said 911 dispatched a police officer from Clayton , who never showed up. She said a College Park police officer told her it wasn’t his jurisdiction. A City of South Fulton officer then told her the same thing

“You came to a resting place in South Fulton. Yes, you did. But the initial crash happened in East Point, OK,” you hear the officer say on the dashcam.

Rojas had been on the side of the road for nearly four hours by now. She was afraid for her safety. And couldn’t believe this was happening.

“I am just so disappointed,” she said. An East Point officer responded to the scene and said it wasn’t their jurisdiction.

“I don’t understand what’s happening. We’ve been here almost five hours,” an emotional Rojas said in the video.

About five hours after the incident, an East Point officer came back out and told her to fill out a self-reporting form since they couldn’t figure out exactly where the accident happened.

“I’ve been sitting here for five hours for reporting,” Rojas dejectedly told the officer.

“Someone should have already given you that,” the officer responded.

Six hours later, Rojas finally left the scene. She said she hopes that no one else has to go through an experience like this.

“Someone needs to answer. Someone has to answer. Just the fact that they didn’t even care about keeping us safe,” Rojas said.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan was upset when he heard what happened. He said no officer should leave a motorist stranded on the interstate for that long.