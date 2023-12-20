Officers hailed as heroes for saving Cobb 6-year-old girl drowning in pool

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Thanks to some Cobb County officers a little girl is lucky to be alive after nearly drowning in a pool.

The incident happened at a pool party on May 20.

A caller stated to dispatch that a “baby girl” had possibly gone underwater and that they needed help.

Cobb County Ofc. Castaneda and other officers sprung into action to help save a six-year-old girl who drowned at the pool party.

The dramatic rescue was caught on body camera footage where officers battled against time and chaos to help administer life-saving measures to the little girl.

Moments later, officials said the child was alert, conscious and even speaking with officers as she was transported to the hospital.

The Cobb County Police Department commended the officers for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“This powerful footage serves as a reminder that heroes walk among us, ready to step up when it matters most,” the department said.

The child’s identity was not released.

WARNING: Due to the nature of the video viewer discretion is advised.

The Department of Natural Resources shares some ways you can stay safe while swimming:

Parents/guardians, don’t take your eyes off small children. Always know where they are when around water. Don’t assume someone else is watching them.

Always swim with a buddy, never swim alone.

Know your swimming limits and stay within them. Don’t try to keep up with a stronger skilled swimmer or encourage others to keep up with you.

Swim in supervised areas only. Drop-offs or other underwater hazards may not be detectable from above the surface.



