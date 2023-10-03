Local

Officers clock driver going 122 mph in construction zone on Ga. 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A recent traffic stop has prompted one metro Atlanta police department to underscore a reminder for drivers in the area: “Slow down!”

Last Thursday, on September 27, Sandy Springs officers were directing traffic on Ga. 400 northbound when they pulled over a vehicle for speeding.

Police said the vehicle was traveling 122 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.

The driver, whose age and identity has not been released, was arrested for reckless driving and issued a citation for speeding.

The Sandy Springs Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down and drive the posted speed limit.

