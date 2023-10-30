Local

Officers catches ‘speed demon’ going 107 mph on busy Duluth road

Zhuojian Jiang (Duluth Police)

DULUTH, Ga. — A 23-year-old driver was arrested after police say he was speeding on a busy road in Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department said it happened in the early morning hours on Monday.

Dash camera video shows the moment officers spot Zhuojian Jiang speeding on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police described Jiang as a ‘speed demon’ as he was clocked going a staggering 107 mph.

Jiang is charged with reckless driving and speeding.

The department said those dangerous antics on the roads will not be tolerated.

“Let this serve as a reminder to everyone: speed limits are in place for a reason. Together, we can make our streets safer and protect the well-being of our community,” the department wrote.

