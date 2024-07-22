Officer takes report for stolen car. Moments later, Duluth police spot suspect driving away

DULUTH, Ga. — A 40-year-old man was arrested after police said he stole a car and tried to get away.

Last week, Duluth officers said they were called to the Montrose Berkeley Lake apartment complex on Northwood Lake Court regarding a vehicle theft.

According to Duluth police, while officers were taking the report, the suspect, Joseph Edwards, 40, ‘boldly’ drove the stolen vehicle back into the complex, passing the victim.

The victim immediately pointed out the stolen car to police.

Moments later, Edwards was spotted driving a different vehicle and even tried to pass officers, police said.

DPD officers jumped into action, giving Edwards commands to get out of the vehicle. He complied and was arrested.

Edwards is charged with theft by taking and entering an automobile or other mobile vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.