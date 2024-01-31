Local

Officer shoots man who was walking around Cobb County neighborhood firing off a gun, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities shot a man accused of firing a gun in a Cobb County neighborhood Tuesday, after police say he was told to stop.

According to a police report, neighbors witnessed a man walking down Columns Drive in Cobb County Tuesday night as he randomly fired off a gun.

When officers arrived, they demanded that the man drop his weapon. But instead, police said he fired his gun again. An officer then returned fire and shot the man.

The man was taken to Kennestone Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to investigate.

