Officer resigns following death of Atlanta Public Schools’ K9

Officer resigns following death of Atlanta Public Schools' K9 (File Photo)

ATLANTA — Officials are investigating after a local school’s K9 officer passed away.

The Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of their K9 officers died last month.

K9 Officer ‘Taki’ passed away two months ago on Oct. 2.

APS states that the officer assigned to Taki resigned during an internal investigation by the school’s Office of Employee Relations.

The officer’s identity was not released. The school did not say if any charges would be filed against the officer.

Taki’s death is under investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

