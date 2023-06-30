Officer pulls man from burning car in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A police officer from the City of South Fulton takes his duty to protect and serve seriously.

Body camera video shows Officer Kevin Turner responding to a crash on June 17 where the car had gone up in flames.

Officer Turner can be seen running towards the car and pulling the driver out of the burning car.

The officer then drags the driver away from the burning car.

Once they are away from the wreckage, Officer Turner can be heard flagging down paramedics and alerting dispatchers the driver has several broken bones.

“In the face of danger and with no regard for his safety, Officer Turner swiftly and decisively pulled the individual from the wreckage...His quick thinking and remarkable bravery undoubtedly saved a precious life that day, and we owe him our deepest gratitude and respect,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “His heroic actions serve as a shining example of our law enforcement officers’ extraordinary dedication and courage.”

No details on the crash itself or the condition of the driver has been released.

©2023 Cox Media Group