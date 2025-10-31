Local

Officer goes viral for showing up to virtual court appearance with no pants on

Zoom session: A Michigan man charged with driving with a suspended license attended his court hearing via Zoom -- while driving. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI — A Detroit cop is going viral for making virtual court appearance with no pants on. Judge Sean Perkins was taken aback during the hearing.

The officer is seen and heard identifying himself and reporting his ID and precinct. After someone else noticed the camera placement, Judge Perkins incredulously asked, “You got some pants on, cuz? Officer?”

Officer Matthew Jackson quickly adjusted his camera shot so he was only seen from the waist-up.

The Detroit Police Department has since put out a memo reminding officers of proper attire for court, even if the appearance is virtual.

The hearing earlier this week involved a plea deal for a woman accused of drag racing and disorderly conduct.

