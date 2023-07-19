Nurse arrested after trying to bring drugs into Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A nurse was arrested after she attempted to bring contraband into Clayton County Jail earlier this week.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said Geraldine Moore attempted to enter the secured guard line with a plastic bag of contraband on Monday.

Police said Moore put a plastic bag of contraband in the trash, which is frequently cleaned by inmates.

Investigators immediately seized the contraband and two cell phones.

Authorities said Moore was found with 21 Percocet pills wrapped in tissue in her possession. Deputies said Moore and her possessions also had a strong scent of marijuana.

Deputies eventually searched Moore’s car, where they found more drugs and guns.

She has now been booked into Clayton County Jail on multiple charges.

“There is nothing you can do to hide, you will be found. Play silly games and you will win silly prizes,” Allen said.

Allen said more charges and terminations are expected for other employees.

