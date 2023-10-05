Students on Atlanta school campus evacuated after reported bomb threat, district says

TLANTA — A bomb threat has evacuated students at a northwest Atlanta school.

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to WSB that Thursday morning, its police department and Atlanta police responded to the B.E.S.T. Academy/Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy off Northwest Drive.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, where kids could be seen standing outside the building. NewsChopper 2 spotted other agencies on the ground, including Fulton County police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Students are being taken to Douglass High School on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, where parents have been asked to pick them up.

APS officials have not said what led to the police response.

