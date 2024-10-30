North Georgia woman who vanished from Walmart found dead

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A week after Minelys Rodriguez was last seen, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they’ve found the body of a woman they believe is her.

Rodriguez, 25, went to the Walmart in Cornelia, Georgia last Tuesday and no one had seen her since. The only communication anyone had with her was a text sent from her phone later that night.

On Monday, the GBI arrested Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches in Atlanta on a kidnapping charge related to her disappearance. He is currently being held in the Habersham County Jail on that charge.

The GBI says he will soon be charged with her murder.

Investigators did not comment on where they found Rodriguez’s body or when she died.

There is also no word on what led up to her death.