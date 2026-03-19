Man dies days after being shot at north Georgia VA clinic

JASPER, GA — A 34-year-old man has died just days after he was shot at a North Georgia Department of Veterans Affairs clinic, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

GBI officials say Nicholas “Nic” Crews, 34, of Marietta, was shot inside the Jasper VA clinic on East Church Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews was employed as a Social Work Case Manager at the clinic.

GBI officials say the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Lawrence Charles Michels, also died in the shooting. Michels was at the clinic for a walk-in mental health consultation.

“After shooting the employee, Michels exited the clinic and encountered police officers and an armed civilian. Michels was armed with a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the officers and the civilian. Michels was hit by gunfire,“ GBI officials said.

Michels was pronounced dead at the scene, GBI officials said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The GBI is leading the investigation at the request of the Jasper Police Department. The case file will be sent to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is completed.

The VA clinic will remain closed for the remainder of the week.