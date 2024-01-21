Local

North Ga. man arrested for planting explosive after being accused of domestic violence

Dillon Wayne Long (Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have arrested a man who was already on probation after they say he planted an explosive device.

They say on Jan. 11, they were called to a home where a woman said her partner, Dillon Wayne Long, had assaulted her. He was not at the home, but they issued warrants for his arrest.

A week later, deputies found an explosive device at a home nearly nine miles away on Pleasant Hill Road.

Bomb squad officers deemed the device safe. Investigators connected the device back to Long.

Detectives were able to track Long until he returned to Gordon County on Thursday and arrested him in a traffic stop.

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction.

He is currently being held in the Gordon County Jail on charges of possession of an explosive device, manufacturing an explosive device, battery, cruelty to children and violation of probation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!