North Ga. man arrested for planting explosive after being accused of domestic violence

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have arrested a man who was already on probation after they say he planted an explosive device.

They say on Jan. 11, they were called to a home where a woman said her partner, Dillon Wayne Long, had assaulted her. He was not at the home, but they issued warrants for his arrest.

A week later, deputies found an explosive device at a home nearly nine miles away on Pleasant Hill Road.

Bomb squad officers deemed the device safe. Investigators connected the device back to Long.

Detectives were able to track Long until he returned to Gordon County on Thursday and arrested him in a traffic stop.

At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction.

He is currently being held in the Gordon County Jail on charges of possession of an explosive device, manufacturing an explosive device, battery, cruelty to children and violation of probation.

