Norcross police release sketch of teen killed in hit and run

NORCROSS, Ga. — Norcross police say a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Beaver Ruin Road in the early hours, Sunday morning.

Detectives have been unable to identify the victim or find his family and have released a sketch of his likeness to help identify him.

According to police, he is a Hispanic boy between the ages of 13-16 years old.

The accident reportedly occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Beaver Ruin Road and Indian Trail Road.

Anyone with information about who the victim may be is asked to get in contact with the Norcross Police Department.

The department can be reached at 770-448-2111 or by email.

©2023 Cox Media Group