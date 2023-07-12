No, you’re not imagining it: There is more traffic than usual on the roads in Atlanta this summer

ATLANTA — If you’ve noticed more traffic on the roads this summer, you are not alone.

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms that we are seeing more cars on the road than we usually see at this time of year.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to drivers on Wednesday, who said Atlatna’s nightmarish traffic has not cooled off this summer.

“Usually in the summer months, it’s a little bit better because school is out, and you don’t have the school buses and traffic, but it’s been heavier this summer,” driver Travis Washington said.

Washington said his normally 10-minute commute is now 30 minutes.

“This summer, it’s been, it’s been backed up, especially on the highways a lot,” Washington said.

Triple Team Traffic Anchor Mike Shields said he’s noticed the unusual traffic pattern this summer too.

“It seems like the morning commutes have gotten a little bit more clogged up,” Shields said. “Especially in certain areas like on I-85 in Gwinnett there seems to be more people than usual in past summers.”

So what’s causing the slow-down? The Georgia Department of Transportation seems to know the answer.

“Now we are getting back to those pre-COVID levels so there’s a lot more vehicles out there,” Joseph Schulman with GDOT said. “People are back at work and back at shopping and just being out in the world again is causing more traffic.”

With more drivers on the road, there’s been a spike in the number of car crashes, so if you are out and about, be careful and have some patience.

