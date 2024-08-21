No winner again: Mega Millions jackpot soars to $527 million

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb with an estimated $527 million up for grabs in the next drawing on Friday after no ticket matched all six numbers on Tuesday night.

If the cash option is selected, the winner will take home approximately $261.9 million after taxes, making it the 13th largest prize in the history of the game.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets, as there are nine different ways to win prizes ranging from $2 to the jackpot amount.

In Georgia, winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

The Georgia Lottery Corp. has made significant contributions to the state’s educational programs, returning over $28.3 billion since its inception.

All profits from the lottery support initiatives such as Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and the state’s Pre-K Program.

To date, more than 2.1 million students have benefited from HOPE scholarships, and over 2 million 4-year-olds have participated in the voluntary prekindergarten program statewide.