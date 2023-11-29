No time for kitten-around, watch DeKalb firefighters rescue kitten stuck on I-285

Local

Paw-don me, but are you fur real? DeKalb firefighters rescue kitten stuck on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It was Monday morning when a DeKalb County fire crew was on their way to emergency calls when they spotted an un-fur-miliar creature on I-285.

It was a small kitten clinging to the median wall on the busy interstate.

Video captured the moment firefighters rescued the frightened kitten. The crew members included firefighters Jesse Cole, Stephen Krick, Capt. Almedin Kulo, and the driver operator Joshua Andrews.

Now, the kitten has a fur-ever friend, thanks to senior firefighter Tyson Lewis whose mom was given the cat. Lewis’ mom recently lost a cat.

