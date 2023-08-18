No Swimming: Metro lake still closed due to potentially harmful algae bloom, officials say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Lake Peachtree is remaining closed due to potentially harmful algae blooms in the lake.

Peachtree City officials are advising residents to not swim in the lake and to avoid any recreational activity in the water for both people and pets.

It’s a second warning after officials detected algae blooms in the lake just over a week ago.

On August 4, city officials warned residents about a harmful algae bloom found in the lake in a section by the lagoon off of Battery Way.

The warning issued Friday said a bloom has been detected in another section of the lake.

Officials said they are continuing to monitor algae bloom levels in the lake and will alert the public when it is safe again for a return to the water.

“Algae blooms can produce toxins that can be harmful to humans and animals,” officials said. “Symptoms of exposure to harmful algae toxins can include nausea, vomiting, gastro-intestinal issues, skin irritation, and respiratory problems. In severe cases, exposure to harmful algae toxins can be fatal.”

In a previous warning, authorities said they believed the algae blooms are likely from the warm temperatures and lower rainfall. Signs were posted to warn residents and others away, with the hope that the warnings are taken seriously.

At this time, city officials are still urging residents and visitors to “avoid all contact with the water in Lake Peachtree until further notice. This includes swimming, boating, fishing, and wading.

“Pets should also be kept away from the water.”

It’s still unknown how long of a wait there will be before activities can resume in the 240-acre lake.

