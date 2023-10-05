Local

The NLDS playoff field is set. Here’s when the Braves and Phillies will meet

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: The Atlanta Braves pose for a team photo after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch the NL East at Citizens Bank Park on September 13, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The waiting will soon be over for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves earned a bye to the National League Division Series after they won their sixth straight NL East title. They haven’t played since last Sunday.

The No. 1 seed will face one of its biggest rivals with a trip to the National League Championship Series on the line. The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins in the best-of-3 Wild Card Series to advance and play the Braves.

How do the Braves stack up against the Phillies? Atlanta went 8-5 against Philadelphia this year, including a win at Citizens Bank Park that clinched the division for Atlanta.

But revenge will be on the minds of Braves fans after the Phillies knocked the team out of the playoffs last year. Philadelphia has won both postseason series between the two teams in the 1993 NLCS and last year’s NLDS.

The winner of the NLDS matchup will move on to face the winner of the No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 6 seed Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS.

Here is the complete schedule for the NLDS. Game times have not been announced.

Saturday, Oct. 7: NLDS Game 1, Phillies @ Braves, time TBD

Monday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 2, Phillies @ Braves, time TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 11: NLDS Game 3, Braves @ Phillies, time TBD

Thursday, Oct. 12: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary), Braves @ Phillies, time TBD

Saturday, Oct. 14: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary), Phillies @ Braves, time TBD

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!