NL Wild Card race: Braves need 1 win against Mets to make MLB playoffs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It all comes down to this.

The Atlanta Braves host their National League East rivals the New York Mets in a doubleheader on Monday to determine the final NL Wild Card spots.

For the Braves, the playoff scenario is simple: Win and you’re in. Get swept and stay home.

“This whole thing here has been something that I don’t think anybody has ever experienced,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

The Braves only needed a win against the Kansas City Royals or an Arizona Diamondbacks loss to make the playoffs on Sunday. But the Diamondbacks defeated the San Diego Padres and the Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers setting up Monday’s showdown.

The Braves and Mets have identical records at 88-72 entering Monday’s doubleheader. The Diamondbacks finished the season 89-73. That means both teams just need one win since they each hold a tiebreaker over Arizona to advance to the playoffs.

It doesn’t matter which game the Braves win, whether it’s Game 1 or Game 2. Atlanta plans to have two of their best on the mound to put them in a position to win.

Snitker said rookie Spencer Schwellenbach will get the start in Game 1. If the Mets take the first game, then Atlanta will turn to All-Star and Cy Young frontrunner Chris Sale to help send them to the playoffs.

“That’s about as good as I can feel,” Snitker said. “The ball’s in our court. If we can’t pull one of those off, it’s just one of (those) things.”

If the Braves earn a wild card spot, they will be the No. 5 seed and fly out to play Wild Card series against the No. 4 seed Padres.

The series would start on Tuesday with all of the games at Petco Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report from Truist Park.



