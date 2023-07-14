Niece arrested in death of malnourished elderly man abandoned on side of road

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested the niece of a Georgia man whose malnourished body was found on the side of the road nearly two years ago.

Dafredia Stephens faces charges of concealing a death and abandonment of a body in the death of her uncle, 74-year-old Frederick Stephens.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office found Frederick Stephens’ body off Cheehaw Trail in December 2021. Officials weren’t able to identify him at first and released a sketch by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation artist in hopes to learn who he was.

That sketch led to dozens of tips from around the state, which led them to Stephens’ family. A DNA sample from his sister matched.

The sheriff’s office said it learned Dafredia Stephens was in charge of his care, but she told them different stories about where her uncle went. Investigators believe the 74-year-old died of natural causes, but accuse his niece of concealing his death to get his financial benefits each month.

“My grandmother constantly preached that money was the cause of most evil. Most days, we work cases of identity fraud, scams involving the elderly, or misuse or others’ money. Greed is a very wicked force,” Sheriff R.N. Reece said.

Investigators said they looked into Stephens’ financial activity for over a year and found she withdrew her uncles’ social security funds for her own use. More charges could be filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reece thanked the community for their help and tips over the past 18 months.

“Sometimes the wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn. A photograph of Mr. Stephens is included to go alongside the original artist’s rendering. We hope that Mr. Stephens’s family can now have closure, and he can rest in peace.”

