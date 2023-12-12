Nicki Minaj to perform at State Farm Arena in March, ticket presale starts today

ATLANTA — Rap star Nicki Minaj has a new album out, and now a set of tour dates have been announced, including one in Atlanta.
Among the stops Minaj will be making for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, she’ll be performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 20, 2024.
Pink Friday 2 is the first album Minaj has released in five years, and echoes the name of her debut album, Pink Friday, released in 2010.
Tickets for the show will open for presale Tuesday at 9 a.m. until Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. through the City Entertainment program.
On Friday, tickets go up for sale on the star’s official site, starting at 9 a.m.
Additional premium and VIP ticket packages will be available on Live Nation’s site, including exclusive merchandise and more.
A full list dates dates and locations for the Pink Friday 2 tour is below:
- Fri Mar. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Mar. 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Mar. 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Mar. 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Mar. 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri Mar. 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
- Mon Mar. 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wed Mar. 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Mar. 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Tue Mar. 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thu Mar. 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Fri Mar. 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Mar. 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Mon Apr. 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Apr. 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Apr. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri Apr. 5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- Sun Apr. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
- Wed Apr. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Apr. 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sat Apr. 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Wed Apr. 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Thu Apr. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Apr. 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Apr. 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Apr. 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Thu May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Thu May 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Jun. 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sun Jun. 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed Jun. 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- Fri Jun. 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
