Nicki Minaj to perform at State Farm Arena in March, ticket presale starts today

ATLANTA — Rap star Nicki Minaj has a new album out, and now a set of tour dates have been announced, including one in Atlanta.

Among the stops Minaj will be making for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, she’ll be performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 20, 2024.

Pink Friday 2 is the first album Minaj has released in five years, and echoes the name of her debut album, Pink Friday, released in 2010.

Tickets for the show will open for presale Tuesday at 9 a.m. until Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. through the City Entertainment program.

On Friday, tickets go up for sale on the star’s official site, starting at 9 a.m.

Additional premium and VIP ticket packages will be available on Live Nation’s site, including exclusive merchandise and more.

A full list dates dates and locations for the Pink Friday 2 tour is below:

Fri Mar. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar. 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar. 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar. 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar. 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar. 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar. 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar. 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar. 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Tue Mar. 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thu Mar. 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri Mar. 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar. 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr. 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr. 2 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr. 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr. 5 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr. 7 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr. 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr. 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr. 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr. 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr. 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr. 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Thu May 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Thu May 9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun. 1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun. 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun. 5 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun. 7 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

