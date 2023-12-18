‘The NFL can wait 1 more year’: UGA QB Carson Beck says he’s returning for senior year

ATHENS, GA. — Carson Beck, quarterback at the University of Georgia, let the Dawg Nation know on Monday that the NFL will have to wait one more year before he declares for the draft.

In a tweet from the official Georgia Football Twitter page, Beck said: “My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future. However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

Beck, a six foot, four inches, and 220-pound junior from Jacksonville, Fla., backed up quarterback Stetson Bennett during the 2022-23 season and had no issue picking things up where Bennett left off.

Back in November, Beck became the first Bulldog quarterback since Aaron Murray in 2013 to have three straight games of 300-plus passing yards.

In early Dec., the College Football Playoff committee did not select UGA in their top 4 rankings, killing their dreams of a national championship three-peat.

The committee selected: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama. The committee placed ACC champions Florida State at No. 5 and Georgia at No. 6.

As the first two teams out, Florida State and Georgia will now face each other in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.

WSB-TV’s Mikaela Thomas contributed to this report.