Newton County woman found shot to death in home identified

Home on Skyview Drive (Google Maps)

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman in Newton County who was found shot to death in her home has been identified as 37-year-old Natasha Billings.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence off Skyview Drive in Social Circle after a woman said she had not heard from her daughter in more than 48 hours.

Deputies had to obtain a search warrant to enter the home.

When they entered, they found Billings dead inside.

Newton deputies have classified her death as a homicide.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this death. They have not said if they have identified the person responsible.

