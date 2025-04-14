Newton County Walmart shooting suspect dead following law enforcement standoff

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — The man accused of fatally shooting two coworkers and injuring another at a Walmart in Newton County has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with law enforcement in South Carolina.

Authorities confirmed that 24-year-old Dwayne Eduh, an employee at the Walmart on Salem Road, died from his injuries after shooting himself during a confrontation with South Carolina State Troopers. The incident marked the end of a multi-state manhunt that began early Friday morning.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Eduh left his job at Walmart around 1:30 a.m., retrieved a gun from his vehicle, and returned to the store, where he opened fire. He fatally shot Khalaf Barksdale, 21, and critically injured Ryan Bradley, another coworker, before fleeing the scene.

Eduh then allegedly drove to the home of 19-year-old Akeela Clarke, another Walmart employee, and shot and killed her, officials said.

The suspect traveled east along Interstate 20 and was eventually located by authorities in Aiken, South Carolina. During an encounter with state troopers, Eduh turned the weapon on himself.

“South Carolina State Patrol located the gentleman, and he then shot himself,” said Sgt. Jack Redlinger of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the attacks.

Bradley, the surviving victim, remains hospitalized in stable condition. The Walmart store has since reopened to customers.

Law enforcement continue to investigate what led to the deadly rampage.