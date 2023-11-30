Local

Newton County murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in DeKalb

Corey Olando Jackson

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing a Newton County woman has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that they arrested Corey Olando Jackson Thursday morning at a home on Norgate Lane in Decatur.

Jackson is accused of killing 37-year-old Natasha Billings, who was found shot to death in her home on Oct. 30.

The sheriff’s office said she was found during a welfare check at a home on Skyview Drive in Social Circle, Ga. after her mother had not heard from her in 48 hours.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the home and found the 37-year-old woman dead inside, prompting a homicide investigation.

On Nov. 3, authorities issued warrants for Jackson, charging him with murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities did not specify how they identified Jackson as a suspect in Billings’ murder.

