Newton County deputy accused of raping woman while on patrol, GBI officials say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County deputy has been arrested after officials say he raped someone while on patrol.

Officials identified the deputy as 38-year-old George Rahming of Covington and confirmed that he has been fired.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office received an allegation from a woman who said she was raped by a deputy in uniform, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

After Newton authorities received the allegation, the sheriff’s office requested that the GBI conduct the investigation.

According to the allegation, Rahming was on patrol in uniform when he saw a woman who he eventually made contact with. The GBI did not specify what led to them making contact.

During the encounter, investigators said he engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

The victim was not in custody at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

Rahming has been charged with rape, sexual assault and violating oath of office. He is in custody at the jail.

According to the GBI, Rahming had been employed with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for about two years.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Conyers at 770-388-5019.

