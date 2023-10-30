Local

Newton Co. Sheriff’s office investigating presumed homicide

The Newton County Sheriff’s office is reporting that around 4:15 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a welfare check at a residence located off Skyview Drive.

The mother of the victim stated she had not heard from her daughter since Saturday, October 28th. The deputies had to obtain a search warrant to enter the residence.

Upon entry, one female victim was found deceased.

At this time, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office is working this case as a presumed homicide.

It is still an active investigation.

We will continue to update this developing story.

