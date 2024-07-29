Newnan High School cuts ribbon on new building 3 years after devastating EF-4 tornado

NEWNAN, Ga. — Three years after an EF-4 tornado ripped through town, Newnan High School is ready to begin a new chapter.

School leaders along with Coweta County School officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new building on Sunday.

An EF-4 tornado left a path of destruction in March 2021. Newnan High School was one of the areas that sustained the most damage.

District leaders had to condemn and issue a demolition order for the main building, which had stood on campus since 1951.

Principal Gamal Kemp said he couldn’t be prouder of his staff and students overcoming the challenges from the past three years.

“Your resilience and commitment, especially in the face of challenges like the EF4 tornado, are truly remarkable. You’ve shown that no obstacle can dim the bright future we are building together,” Kemp said.

Leaders previously said that the plan was always to pay homage to the old building, even using some repurposed bricks and limestone salvaged from the demolition.

The project to rebuild Newnan High School campus cost around $110 million, which came from insurance funds and state and federal emergency funding. The new main building sits in the same spot overlooking LaGrange Street.

Students will get a chance to learn inside the new building when school starts on Thursday.