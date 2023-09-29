Newly-obtained DFCS report details injuries in ‘suspicious’ death of Georgia 6-month-old

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may be uncomfortable for some viewers.

Last week, Channel 2 Action News reported a six-month-old had died in Chatham County.

Now, a newly obtained report by the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services details the injuries that the infant, Liam Rye, sustained before his death.

As previously reported, the Chatham County Coroner’s Office told ABC-affiliate WJCL they had marked Liam’s death on September 5 as suspicious.

On Sept. 20, the Chatham County Police Department announced Liam’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

According to the report from DFCS, the investigation by child services into Liam’s death showed signs of potential medical neglect and possible abuse.

The report reads that “on or around Aug. 31, 2023, Liam fell off his bed and hit the floor.” According to DFCS, while details are limited, they know that Liam was lying on his mother, Madison Rye, before he fell.

His father, Landon Rye, woke her up to tell her Liam was on the floor. After falling, Liam was fussy and sleeping on and off, according to the DFCS intake report.

The investigative details in the report state that Liam’s mother texted a nurse hotline, which recommended she take her son to a pediatrician, but Liam was not taken to a hospital until Sept. 2.

The report says Liam was unresponsive at the hospital. He died at the hospital three days later on Sept. 5.

The intake report said the case was originally under investigation due to concerns of Liam having been physically abused. While still under investigation, Liam died.

The investigation report said pictures of Liam showed bruises around the front and back of his neck.

Additionally, the report said Liam had sustained a fractured skull, a swollen head, and suffered two brain bleeds.

The report said Liam received an autopsy, and that his mother “noted Liam died of SIDs (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).”

Investigators for DFCS said there was no information to suggest a prior pattern of abuse or neglect of Liam.

Since his death, Liam’s mother had reportedly collected money for a funeral via a GoFundMe, but the fundraiser is no longer accepting donations. DFCS said the state does not know whether he has been laid to rest.

The report said the details were “consistent with the maltreatment codes and definitions for inadequate supervision,” as well as intracranial and skull fracture, bruises, welts and abrasions.

An earlier report, filed on Sept. 2, said both parents could not explain Liam’s injuries and that both gave conflicting explanations to investigators.

The report also noted one or both parents lacked the knowledge, skills and motivation to affect child safety.

The secondary report filed after Liam’s death lists Madison Rye as the alleged maltreater.

