Newly appointed 8 member CDC Vaccine Advisory Committee meets for the first time Wednesday

ATLANTA, GA — The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday at 10AM and Thursday to review scientific data on some vaccines and vote on some fall recommendations.

It will be a much smaller panel of eight newly appointed members, all selected by the Health and Human Service Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy dismissed the entire previous 17 member panel earlier this month.

Among the topics on the agenda are COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines.

According to the agenda posted on the website, the panel will discuss COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and safety. The agenda, however, does not show a vote on COVID-19 vaccines.

The panel will hold votes on maternal pediatric RSV vaccines and flu vaccines for the upcoming season.

While the panel usually makes recommendations and then they are accepted or not by the CDC director, right now, there is no CDC director.

President Trump’s pick will be at a confirmation hearing at the same time that this panel is meeting.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.