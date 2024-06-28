Local

New video shows moments leading up deadly shooting at Buckhead lounge

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Surveillance video before shooting inside Elleven45 Lounge (WSB-TV/Fulton County Superior Court)

ATLANTA — New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a shooting at a Buckhead lounge that left two people dead last month.

Atlanta police said Karanji Reese opened fire at Elleven 45 Lounge killing two people, including 21-year-old Mari Creighton, on Mother’s Day.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Creighton’s family on Friday, who were full of emotion.

An Atlanta police detective took the stand on Friday to testify about how she used multiple interviews and surveillance video to identify Reese as the suspect in that shooting.

