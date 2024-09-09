New trial begins for Gwinnett father charged in daughter’s death after 2 mistrials

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father charged in his daughter’s death will head to trial for a third time after two mistrials.

Opening statements are set to begin Monday for Cledir Barros’ new trial on child cruelty charges. Sayra Barros, 8, died after investigators say her stepmother beat her to death with a rolling pin in January.

The first two trials ended in a mistrial due to hung juries. The first trial ended with 11 jurors voting guilty and one voting not guilty. The second trial ended with seven voting guilty and five voting not guilty.

One juror from the second trial asked not to be identified but said the emotions of the case really affected the jury and why it was so hard for all 12 people to agree.

“It was an emotional trial,” he said. “The state is just going to have to prove a little more with their evidence on what Cledir actually knew. I had a reasonable doubt from the evidence that the state presented.”



