New study suggests obesity epidemic may be present earlier in age than in previous decades

The obesity epidemic may be gaining momentum earlier in adulthood than in previous decades.

A new analysis from the telehealth company Invigor finds nationally that those aged 45 to 54 saw the largest rise in obesity and that was also the case here in Georgia.

Since 2013, that obesity rate in that age group went from just over 34 % to over 44%.

West Virginia reported the highest rates of adult obesity following by Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Colorado continues to report the lowest obesity rates in the country.