New post released from Jamie Foxx’s Instagram since hospitalization in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Actor Jamie Foxx posted the first photo of himself on social media months after a health scare landed him in the intensive care unit in Atlanta.

The Instagram post shows the actor in a black suit sitting on top of a gold race car labeled BETMGM, which is an online sports betting company.

ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas is tagged.

“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” the caption read.

The 55-year-old actor was hospitalized in Atlanta on April 10. He had been in Atlanta in early April finishing a Netflix movie called “Back in Action.”

Foxx spent a few weeks in the hospital before moving to a rehab facility in Chicago. His family has never said publicly why Foxx was hospitalized.

He’s laid low ever since, but has been spotted cruising on a yacht in Chicago and visiting a Topgolf.

Foxx’s Instagram followers weren’t entirely convinced the new post means Foxx is well again.

“I don’t understand why you haven’t talked to your fans yet? You used to talk to us all the time. This doesn’t make any kind of sense,” one suer said.

“Might be an AI-generated picture of Jamie Foxx. I don’t know what to believe,” another wrote.

A photographer commented that it was a “great experience working with you the last two days.”

