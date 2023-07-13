‘The new normal:’ Man shot to death at DeKalb gas station while customers kept pumping their gas

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot to death in broad daylight outside of a gas station in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.

As the man’s body lay under a sheet, customers went back to pumping gas.

At the BP station at Klondike Road and Browns Mill Road on Wednesday afternoon, there were several officers in the parking lot, an ambulance and what appeared to be a body under a sheet.

Several gas pumps were marked off by police tape at the gas station.

Police said they are investigating a shooting but did not say how many people were injured.

Witnesses say people casually walked by the body to pump gas. One woman said these kinds of incidents happen every day.

She didn’t want to be identified but said something is wrong when a person is killed in the middle of the day and it’s business as usual.

“It’s normal. It’s the new normal,” she said.

Jones saw parents with kids walking by and going into the convenience store.

“It kind of gives you the concept of how numb our society is to tragedy,” shopper Sean Blue said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s unclear if police have identified the shooter.

