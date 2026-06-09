New no-turn-on-red restrictions in place ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — Drivers heading into downtown Atlanta ahead of the World Cup may notice a new traffic rule at many intersections.

The City of Atlanta has installed new no-turn-on-red signs throughout downtown and Midtown in an effort to reduce crashes.

According to the Atlanta Department of Transportation, there were more than 3,200 crashes involving vehicles turning right on red between 2013 and 2022. Those crashes included one fatality and more than two dozen serious injuries.

Atlanta DOT data shows there was an average of about one crash per day involving vehicles turning right on a red light during that period.

Officials say the new restrictions are intended to help reduce those numbers.

Drivers who violate a no-turn-on-red sign could face a $750 fine for a first offense, according to city code. A third offense could result in jail time.

The new signs have been installed across downtown and Midtown as the city prepares to welcome visitors for the World Cup.