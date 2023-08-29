Local

New memorial intersection in Athens honors legendary UGA football coach Vince Dooley

Brian Kemp on hand for the unveiling of Vince Dooley Memorial Intersection

ATHENS, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp and others were on hand Monday for the unveiling of a new memorial intersection for legendary University of Georgia Coach Vince Dooley.

The memorial is located off Lumpkin and Broad Street in Athens.

Kemp was joined by Dooley’s family and other Athens officials at the unveiling.

Dooley died on October 28, 2022 at the age of 90.

Georgia hired Dooley to be the team’s head coach back in 1963.

Dooley resisted coaching at first, thinking it “an insecure business.” He had an offer to go into banking when he left the Marine Corps, and only after some hesitation did he take a job on Shug Jordan’s staff at Auburn. Even then he was readying himself.

He spent five years tutoring quarterbacks and then asked to take charge of the freshman team, just to see if he could actually coach.

Over the next 25 years, he won six SEC titles and one national championship.

In 2019, Georgia renamed the football field Vincent J. Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!