New law seeks to protect kids online, but parents remain final defense

ATLANTA — As a new law to protect children from online predators could soon take effect, parents remain the most crucial defense against these dangers.

Dawne Hurst, a concerned parent, shared her experience and the strategies she employs to safeguard her teenage daughter.

“Your kid could be innocently just moving along the internet,” Hurst said.

She emphasized that predators often pose as children to groom unsuspecting young people.

“This could be a person portraying themselves as an 11-year-old when they’re not,” she said. “They’re just there to try to groom your child. And it’s really kind of frightening.”

For Hurst, the journey began with an honest conversation with her daughter. She noted the importance of being proactive and involved.

“Some parents will come on there and say well, you know, my kid got into this, what do I do? And it’s like, well, you’re the parent. Like, take control of the situation,” she said.

Hurst’s daughter, who preferred to remain anonymous for safety reasons, acknowledged the risks and shared her concerns.

“We just talk about how there’s a bunch of weird people out there and no one talks about it, and no one addresses it,” she said.

Research shows predators can form a bond with a child online in just eight minutes.

“I’m just worried that I don’t know someone’s going to blackmail me and be like, ‘I’m gonna kill your family if you don’t send me explicit pictures of yourself,’” Hurst’s daughter said, voicing a common fear among young internet users.

Experts agree that many parents are not doing enough to limit screen time, monitor social media apps and games, or access their children’s devices.

Titania Jordan, who has worked at the intersection of technology and parenting for 20 years, stressed the need for preventive measures.

“If we can get to prevention instead of triage, we will all be in a much better place,” Jordan said.

Jordan, the chief parenting officer at Bark Technologies, works on tools to help parents manage their children’s online activities. She highlighted a common misconception among parents.

“You could think your child is super safe in your home with your carbon monoxide detector, and your door’s locked. But meanwhile, they’re talking to strangers on the internet in their bedroom, and you have no idea,” she said.

Bark Technologies offers resources like the Bark Phone, which Hurst uses for her teenager.

“I mean, at 13 it’s time, but we just weren’t ready for all the bells and whistles,” she said.

The Bark Phone allows parents to control app usage, set time limits, and monitor all exchanges their child has online.

Hurst’s daughter appreciates the balance it offers.

“Yeah, I feel like I can text my friends, I can talk to my parents and take pictures and videos and that’s all I need,” she said.

While technology provides helpful tools, maintaining open communication remains essential.

“You need to make sure they know that you are a safe place. No matter what happens in your home, no matter what happens on the tech, they can come to you and let you know what it is and you’ll navigate it together,” Jordan advised.

Controlling the home Wi-Fi might not be sufficient. Just because you’ve protected your Wi-Fi doesn’t mean your child can’t access the internet with a cell signal.

By staying vigilant and fostering honest dialogues, parents can better protect their children from the growing threat of online predators.