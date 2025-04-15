Local

New investment firm seeks to raise money to put empty office buildings across Atlanta to use

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta skyline Photo Mark McKay
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A new investment firm is on a mission to convert a glut of office buildings into affordable housing across the country, including here in Atlanta.

Donahue Douglas seeks to raise up to $1.5B in the venture with a focus on putting empty office buildings to better use. 

Bloomberg reports the firm is also taking advantage of tax incentives that make conversions increasingly attractive.

It’s targeting 10 major cities, including Atlanta. One analysis says nearly 20% of US office space is still vacant five years after the start of the pandemic.

Donahue Douglas says there’s still a vast housing shortage, thereby creating the perfect storm for its conversion business.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!