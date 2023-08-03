New interim leader named for Atlanta Public Schools

The Atlanta Board of Education announced on Thursday that Superintendent Lisa Herring will leave her position prior to her contract end date of June 2024.

Danielle Battle, a former Atlanta Public Schools principal and associate superintendent will step in as interim superintendent by late August.

The school board will vote on Monday to approve the separation agreement and Battle’s interim position. Once approved, the board will launch a national search for Herring’s permanent replacement.

“With strong roots in the community, we know Dr. Battle will collaborate well with administrators and staff, and effectively engage with all constituent groups during her time as our Interim Superintendent,” school board Chair Eshé Collins said in a statement Thursday.



