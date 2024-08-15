Local

New England Patriots trade star pass rusher Matthew Judon to Falcons, reports say

By Miles Montgomery

Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Matthew Judon #9 of the New England Patriots looks on after his team's 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images) (Nick Grace/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The New England Patriots have traded their star pass-rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, according to Boston 25.

Judon signed a 4-year, $54.5 million deal with the Patriots as a free agent in 2021. In his three seasons in New England, Judon grew into a fan-favorite and one of their most talented players.

Judon grew frustrated in recent months, with Judon asking for a new contract. He was due to make just $6.5 million in the 2024 season, a far cry from what he said he believes he is worth. In video circulating on social media, Judon was seen getting into what appeared to be an argument with new head coach Jerod Mayo and walked out of practice twice within the past month.

Judon made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons between 2019-2022. He suffered a torn biceps injury in 2023 after playing in only four games and missed the rest of the season.

He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 and has played in 114 games and started in 82 of them. He has nine forced fumbles, 66.5 career sacks, 87 tackles for loss, 165 quarterback hits and 368 total tackles in his career.

In three seasons with the Patriots, he totaled 133 tackles, and 32 sacks. In 2022, Judon had a career-high 15.5 sacks.

Judon was a leader on and off the field for the Patriots and made an immediate impact in the locker room.

The Patriots are coming off a 4-13 season, while the Falcons have finished 7-10 during the last three seasons.

The expectations for the Falcons’ upcoming season have now skyrocketed as they haven’t had a player with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley in 2016.

Judon turns 32 this week.

