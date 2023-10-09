NEW DETAILS: Bobcat attack leaves Ga. 3-year-old hospitalized with broken bones, deep wounds

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. — North Georgia officials are warning the public to be on the lookout after a bobcat attack.

Oglethorpe County Fire and Rescue officials said on Friday at 6:30 p.m., crews received reports of an aggressive bobcat in the area of Melton Road and Williams McCurley Road in Winterville.

According to the investigation, the bobcat attacked children on two different properties.

Michael Scoggins 3-year-old granddaughter was one of the victims. Scoggins said his wife called him in hysterics Friday night to tell him their granddaughter, Crystal, had been mauled by a bobcat in the front yard while the children were outside playing.

“The cat was dragging her up under the car,” Scoggins said. “My daughter came out and grabbed the baby just as soon as she got there.”

Mae Scoggins, 13, is the child’s aunt. She said her sister ran out of the house to save the toddler.

“She just dropped down on the ground and I saw my dog and a bob cat run out from under the car,” Mae said.

Scoggins said he believe the bobcat was 40 to 50 pounds.

Authorities advised residents living in the area to be mindful of their surroundings and to keep a close eye on their children when they are outside.

Officials have not said if the bobcat has been caught.