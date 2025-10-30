Local

New bobbleheads available ahead of Florida vs. Georgia football game

ATLANTA — A new, limited-edition bobblehead celebrating the historic Florida-Georgia college football rivalry was released by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup where the Bulldogs will renew their rivalry with the Gators, the bobbleheads cost $50 each with an $8 shipping fee. The bobbleheads are numbered 2, 025.

The bobblehead design features Florida’s Albert and Georgia’s Hairy Dawg standing side-by-side on a football field base with “GATORS” and “BULLDOGS” in each end zone.

“This bobblehead is the perfect keepsake for fans to show off their school pride,” said Phil Sklar, Co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Georgia leads the all-time series 56-44-2 according to its records, while Florida lists it as 57-44-2. Since 1933, the rivalry has been played in Jacksonville with few exceptions.

Located in Milwaukee, the museum opened in 2019 and produces custom bobbleheads for organizations and teams around the U.S.

The bobbleheads will be available exclusively in the online store at the following link. Officials say they are expected to ship in April.

