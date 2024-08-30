New arrests at Fulton County Jail: Nurse and sergeant charged with smuggling contraband

ATLANTA — Two workers are under arrest, accused of endangering lives inside the Fulton County Jail. Authorities have charged a sergeant and a former nurse with bringing contraband into the facility.

According to warrants, Lorna Heath, a detention sergeant, was on shift when she was arrested.

Juanita Calloway, a former nurse terminated for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, was also arrested.

“A year ago, there was information that she did have an inappropriate relationship with one of the residents here, and so she was no longer allowed in the facility,” said Natalie Ammons, director of communications for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities also identified Reginald Arnold as an inmate involved in the case.

The warrant reveals that a contraband phone found with Arnold had texts mentioning Heath’s involvement.

“Former Nurse Calloway stated that she knows that Sergeant Heath moves contraband throughout the Fulton County jail and has been doing it a long time,” the warrant reads.

Surveillance footage captured Heath leaving her post and retrieving a phone charger from Arnold’s cell.

Another document details Calloway’s purchase and delivery of marijuana, cigarettes, and cell phones to an unknown third party, who then delivered the items to Arnold.

This marks the third story involving the jail contraband trade in just over a week. All three cases were made by the Jail Investigations Unit of the Sheriff’s Office.

“I think we should be very proud of our sheriff,” Willis said.

Willis emphasized the serious risks of having phones inside the jail.

“What we know is criminal activity happens on those phones … and sometimes hits are ordered,” she said.

Ammons said when Calloway was banned from the jail, there was not enough evidence for criminal charges then, but the investigation continued.

She said Heath is charged with violation of oath and another charge involving possession of prohibited items by an inmate.

Calloway faces four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and four counts involving prohibited items and inmates.

Arnold faces similar charges as the nurse.

Ammons said the women have a bond set but at last check had not made it.







