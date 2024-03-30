Neighbors wonder why Braves hosted season-opener block party in southeast Atlanta, not Cobb Co.

ATLANTA — Friday was opening day for the Atlanta Braves and the block party was full of fans, but it was not at Truist Park.

Instead, the party was held in the old southeast Atlanta Summerhill neighborhood.

Some people loved it, but fans who are still upset about the Braves moving to Cobb County wondered why the block party isn’t at The Battery.

A few people on the neighborhood’s Facebook page made negative comments. They did not want the opening day celebration and they were not happy about the Braves returning to the Summerhill neighborhood and turning Georgia Avenue into their old stomping grounds.

“It’s the ATLANTA Braves so I kinda see why they did that. I guess they kinda miss Atlanta too,” said Jamal Huntley, a neighbor.

But some applauded the Braves’ return.

“I’m from South Georgia we used to drive here to go to the games all the time so being able to be back in this area where there’s so much history with the Braves. I think it’s really really special,” said James Farmer, a neighbor.

Other neighbors wondered why they were celebrating here instead of in Cobb County.

Julius Speed hates that he can’t walk to games anymore. He’s lived in the neighborhood for 33 years.

“They ain’t having it there? They should have one there too I guess, that’s what I think,” said Speed.

Another neighbor feels like the Braves should have never left.

“I feel like they probably should’ve just stayed because if you were gonna come back in the future, you were gonna miss being around - you should’ve just stayed,” said Ansley Woods.